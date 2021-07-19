Massapequa Athletes Earn Statewide Academic Honor

Massapequa High School has been named a 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, recognizing the dual commitment to athletics and academics among students.

To qualify as a School of Distinction, 100 percent of a school’s varsity teams must receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. Massapequa was one of only 64 public high schools in the state to earn this designation.

The purpose of the School of Distinction award, which was created in the 2002-03 school year, is to unite varsity coaches in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide academic honor.

“By receiving this prestigious award, the student-athletes of Massapequa Public Schools are recognized and commended for both their academic excellence as well as their athletic achievements,” Health, Physical Education, Athletics and Recreation Director Shannon McEntee said. “The School of Distinction Award embodies the essence of a student-athlete: a young adult who is determined to achieve at the highest level, academically and athletically. We are extremely proud off all our scholar-athletes as individuals and all our teams for demonstrating the highest level of commitment to their academic and athletic programs.”

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District