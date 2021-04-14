Massapequa Art Students Create Hope

Hope rocks created by art students at Massapequa High School turned into hope for children battling cancer, as the school used the money raised from selling the rocks to make a donation to the Cancer Center for Kids at NYU Langone Hospital.

The project began last year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students in Penny Schneider’s Drawing and Painting, Studio in Art and Sculpture classes making rocks out of clay with inspirational messages. They raised $415 and the initial intent was to donate it to a preschool for children going through cancer treatment. But with that facility not operating during the pandemic, Schneider and her students looked for another organization to donate to, and recently selected the Cancer Center for Kids.

Students also created a card to be send with the check. The cover of the card features an illustration of a bear holding balloons. The balloons are the fingerprints of Massapequa art students, who dipped their fingers in blue, red and yellow paint.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District