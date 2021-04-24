Massapequa Appoints Administrative Associate As New Business Chief

The Massapequa School District has appointed Lisa Silveri as the new Executive Director for Business and Operations, effective Sept. 1. She will replace Deputy Superintendent Alan Adcock, who is retiring, as the district’s chief financial officer.

Silveri, a Wantagh resident, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola University in Maryland, a master’s degree in early childhood education from Hofstra University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Stony Brook University and master’s degree in school district business leadership from Hofstra. She is a member of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, the Association of School Business Officials, Long Island Language Teachers and the New York State School Boards Association. Additionally, she has presented at numerous conferences and been published in the New York State Association of Foreign Language Teachers Journal.

Silveri has worked in the district for more than 15 years in roles as a Spanish teacher, assistant principal of summer school, principal of night school, interim executive assistant to the principal at the high school, interim transportation supervisor and supervisor of the Elementary Distance Learning Center. After teaching Spanish at the secondary level for a decade, she moved to the elementary level in 2016 for the inaugural year of the district’s Foreign Language in the Elementary Schools program.

For the past four years, Silveri has served as the Administrative Associate for General Administration in the district’s central office. She has worked on a wide range of projects including implementation of the Yale University RULER social and emotional learning program, organizing a Makerspace demonstration at the Discovery Science Fair, working with the Spanish Honor Society to provide Spanish student interpreters at the 2019 budget vote, writing grant applications, streamlining elementary curriculum maps for the website and updating district policies and staff handbooks.

This is her second year as a member of the district’s Budget Finance Committee, which works closely with the business office and the deputy superintendent to assist in developing the annual budget.

With her experience as a Spanish teacher, Silveri worked with the World Language Department to establish Massapequa High School as a New York State Seal of Biliteracy school. Graduates can now earn the designation on their diplomas for achieving mastery in English and at least one world language. Silveri has served as a mentor to eligible students and sat on review panels for student final projects.

“I am fortunate to have deep ties to curriculum and instruction in the Massapequa School District while also being skilled in all aspects of business,” she said. “To ensure the most effective and efficient transition in this important role, I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board of education, Central Office, the Budget and Finance Committee and the Massapequa faculty, staff and community at large.”

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District