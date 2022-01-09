Man Succumbs To Injuries In Massapequa House Fire

The Homicide Squad is investigating a house fire that occurred in Massapequa on Jan. 2 at 6:05 a.m.

According to detectives, Seventh Precinct Police responded to a group residence located at 3 Camp Rd. for a working house fire. Upon arrival, police observed smoke coming out from the second floor. All residents had exited the home except for a 54-year-old male still on the second floor. The 54-year-old man was later identified as Salvatore Strano, who was pronounced deceased by a hospital staff. The Massapequa Fire Department was on scene to extinguish the fire and to remove the victim from the home. The Massapequa Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Also transported were two 74-year-old males and a 60-year-old male that suffered burns to his face and hands.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal was on the scene along with Arson Bomb Squad detectives. The investigation is ongoing.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department