Man Arrested For Threatening Congressman

The Special Investigations Section reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Nov. 10 at 7:40 p.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, on Nov. 8, defendant 64-year-old Kenneth Gasper of Lake Ronkonkoma, did make a death threat over the telephone towards United States Congressman Andrew Garbarino for a recent congressional vote that Gasper did not agree with.

Gasper is charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and was arraigned Nov. 11. He returned to court on Nov. 24 at First District Court in Hempstead.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department