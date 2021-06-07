Man Arrested For Massapequa DWI

The Nassau County Police Department reports the arrest of a Lindenhurst man for DWI—Leandra’s Law on May 22 at 8:30 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to police, 42-year-old Robert Spears struck a vehicle stopped at a traffic light. The defendant was operating a 2019 Dodge Ram while traveling northbound on Hicksville Road and struck a vehicle stopped at William Road. Officers responded to the accident.

A subsequent investigation was conducted and Spears was placed under arrest without incident. The vehicle’s passengers included two children ages 6 and 9. The children were released into the custody of a relative.

Spears is charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) under the Leandra Law and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned on May 23 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department