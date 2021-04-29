Man And Dog Killed In Massapequa Accident

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on April 8 at 7:51 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross Merrick Road southbound, a 30-year-old male pedestrian and his dog were struck by a 2003 Jeep that was traveling westbound on Merrick Road. The accident occurred just west of Forrest Avenue. The operator of the Jeep, a 72-year-old male, remained at the scene. As a result of the collision the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. The victim’s dog was also fatally struck. No other injuries were reported. There is no apparent criminality at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department