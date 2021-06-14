Making A Difference To Combat The Opioid Epidemic

YES & MTAC deliver Naloxone training across the Massapequas

Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) is partnering with YES Community Counseling Center (YESCCC) to provide Opioid Abuse and Overdose Prevention Education for families and concerned community members on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Expanding the awareness and availability of naloxone is a key part of YESCCC and MTAC’s public health response to the opioid epidemic. YESCCC continues to deliver FREE opioid prevention education and naloxone training across the Massapequas including local governments, first responders, schools, organizations, parents, and residents. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that is used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, namely slowed or stopped breathing. Naloxone is a safe antidote to a suspected overdose and, when given in time, can save a life (Surgeon General of the United States Public Health Service).

Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclceGvrzkqHdG7xq6CdpPi_NRDsRG34rxH to register for the free Naloxone training and kit.

Residents can also contact MTAC project Coordinator Larissa Sing at 516-799-3203 x132 or email info@mtacoalition.com. You can also visit the MTAC website or Facebook page to learn more about MTAC’s meetings and initiatives in the prevention of prescription drug and opioid misuse.

-Submitted by the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition