Lockhart Shows Its Heart And Grants Wishes

A tradition that has spanned three decades at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with students and staff raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 32nd consecutive year.

Instead of the traditional holiday concert prior to the winter break, the school held a virtual assembly this year. A video featured speeches from Principal Dr. Michael Yannucci and Assistant Principal Louisa Vecchione, and introduced the three children whose wishes will be fulfilled through Lockhart’s donation of $8,635. Kindergarten teacher Therese Burch talked about the school’s long involvement with Make-A-Wish.

Music remained a big part of the program, as the video featured compilations of students from the band and orchestra playing holiday songs during solo and small-group performances. There were also choreographed dances set to holiday music by several classes and even appearances from Lockhart’s virtual learners.

Another feature of the video included all Lockhart students holding up posters with encouraging and inspirational words such as beautiful, believe, faith, hope, kind, love and peace. Each student was photographed in front of a green screen holding his or her personalized sign.

“The efforts, care and heart of our community has remained strong and committed to helping those in need of a wish,” Yannucci said. “We celebrate the accomplishments and bravery of so many young children facing unimaginable circumstances. We also celebrate the generosity of this community, our teachers, students, staff and parents. It’s together that we have maintained this three-decade-long partnership.”

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District