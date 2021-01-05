Lockhart Shows Its Heart And Grants Wishes

By
Observer Staff
-
0
16

A tradition that has spanned three decades at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with students and staff raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 32nd consecutive year.

Lockhart Elementary School hosted its 32nd annual fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Students held up inspirational words for a virtual assembly.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Instead of the traditional holiday concert prior to the winter break, the school held a virtual assembly this year. A video featured speeches from Principal Dr. Michael Yannucci and Assistant Principal Louisa Vecchione, and introduced the three children whose wishes will be fulfilled through Lockhart’s donation of $8,635. Kindergarten teacher Therese Burch talked about the school’s long involvement with Make-A-Wish.

Principal Dr. Michael Yannucci and Assistant Principal Louisa Vecchione joined students who held up words of encouragement in front of the green screen for the video.(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Music remained a big part of the program, as the video featured compilations of students from the band and orchestra playing holiday songs during solo and small-group performances. There were also choreographed dances set to holiday music by several classes and even appearances from Lockhart’s virtual learners.

Another feature of the video included all Lockhart students holding up posters with encouraging and inspirational words such as beautiful, believe, faith, hope, kind, love and peace. Each student was photographed in front of a green screen holding his or her personalized sign.

Carter Courchesne held up his inspirational message.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

“The efforts, care and heart of our community has remained strong and committed to helping those in need of a wish,” Yannucci said. “We celebrate the accomplishments and bravery of so many young children facing unimaginable circumstances. We also celebrate the generosity of this community, our teachers, students, staff and parents. It’s together that we have maintained this three-decade-long partnership.”

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply