Lockhart Elementary School Honors The Heroes

Schools are closed every year on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and to help students understand why it is such an important day, Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, hosted a ceremony to honor the community’s veterans.



Members of VFW Post 7763, AmVets Post 88 and other organizations were invited to Lockhart on Nov. 10 to be honored for their service and their sacrifices. Principal Dr. Michael Yannucci began by asking all veterans to rise for a round of applause.

“Our country stays safe and free because of the brave men and women who protect it,” he said. “We are fortunate to have these heroes as our friends and neighbors.”

Student speakers discussed the history and significance of Veterans Day, including why it is observed on Nov. 11. The chorus sang the National Anthem and “American Tears,” then invited the audience to join them for “God Bless America.” A representative from the Nassau County Police Department played taps and music teacher Michael Molloy performed a medley of patriotic tunes on the bagpipes. Lockhart students and staff submitted pictures of veterans in their families for a virtual roll call.

VFW Commander William Colfer explained that the veterans in attendance served in different branches of the military and during different eras of both peace and conflict, but what they had in common was a love for their country and respect for the American flag.

The program concluded with a clap out, as veterans walked down the halls of Lockhart and were cheered by students dressed in red, white and blue. There was even a spontaneous chant of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District