Local Hospitals Take Proactive Steps Against Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, local hospitals on Long Island are stepping up to the plate to stop the virus in its tracks.

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, which is the research arm of Northwell Health in Manhasset, recently announced the enrollment of three clinical trials in the ongoing effort to combat the coronavirus.

Feinstein Institutes researchers are teaming up with Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi to identify effective treatments for patients who are currently hospitalized with moderate and severe conditions of coronavirus. However, the trials are only offered to patients already admitted to Northwell Health hospitals with moderate to severe cases of coronavirus and is not currently available to the public.

“We’ve joined with three outstanding companies to immediately begin clinical trials for patients now suffering from COVID-19 and are determined to do all we can to stop the virus in its tracks,” Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, said.

NYU Winthrop Hospital is operating at 511 beds currently, which the hospital is looking to expand, due to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request that hospitals increase their capacity by 50 percent.

“We’ve identified spaces so that we can increase bed capacity by 50 percent, including in surgical units where we previously performed elective surgeries,” Dr. Joseph Greco, senior vice president and Chief of Hospital Operations at NYU Winthrop Hospital said. “We’ll increase bed capacity in stages as needed. Right now we’re putting the finishing touches on a unit in what used to be conference space, and we expect that to be ready for patients on Friday [March 27].”

Additional beds will soon follow in other space being converted and sections of the hospital cafeteria may be next.

“We’re also establishing an emergency department triage tent near to our ER entrance to improve management of those with respiratory symptoms,” a hospital spokesperson added.

Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside recently opened a coronavirus triage tent outside its premises. People who come to the hospital with sub-acute coronavirus-like symptoms will be directed to the triage tent instead of the emergency room.