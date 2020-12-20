Local Baker Brings Joy One Cocoa At A Time

Every season, trendy gifts and ideas come and go, but despite the explosion over cocoa bombs, this culinary magic seems to be in for the long haul. We caught up with one local baker who has made a name for herself with this effortless, yet delectable treat in just a few short months of launching her baking business.

“Hot cocoa bombs have exploded,” said Emily Rubano, owner of the home-based bakery, Baked By Emily Rose. “I don’t want to call them a trend but everybody seems to be doing it.”

Cocoa bombs, or hot chocolate bombs are a hollow chocolate shell that is filled with marshmallows and cocoa and candies. You place the chocolate orb into a mug. When you pour hot milk into the mug, the chocolate melts and magically releases the goodness hiding inside.

“Taking something so familiar, a cup of hot chocolate and turning it into a fun surprise is the perfect treat for staying in, being cozy and having a fun thing to enjoy,” said Rubano.

Cocoa bombs are a versatile treat, with endless variations possible, from flavors, themes, and combinations of edible decorations inside.

“One of my favorites has been the peppermint mocha, although it’s not the most popular,” said Rubano. “Cookies and cream is very popular, but I’m finding that just traditional marshmallows and sprinkles seems to be the biggest seller.”

Before being trained at the Culinary Institute of America, Massapequa Park native Rubano got her start in the bakery business when she was 15 years old, while working for the D’Elia family, owners of Bestever Bakery in Massapequa Park.

She launched Baked By Emily in March, with spring-themed macarons for Mother’s Day.

“I try to keep really traditional flavors and items that everybody loves, with an upgrade,” said Rubano. “More modern, but fun.”

Her business is self-described as “rustic refined”.

“I’ve always wanted to bake, always had a love for it, but never really knew that I could really make it into a career,” said Rubano. “[The D’Elias] taught me everything; they took me in, real hands-on stuff,” said Emily. “I fell in love with baking.”

Visit www.bakedbyemilyrose.com to view Rubano’s bakery menu and to place an order.