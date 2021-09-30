Lively Homecoming Crowd Fuels Chiefs Win

An enthusiastic and spirited crowd, highly energized for Massapequa High School’s first homecoming celebration in two years, cheered the Chiefs on to a shutout victory on Sept. 25. The 28-0 win for the football team capped a day of Massapequa pride, beginning with the homecoming parade along Park Boulevard and Merrick Road.

Jake Ciolino (15) and Ryan Heidrich (12) celebrate Massapequa’s first touchdown in a 28-0 win over Port Washington in the homecoming game on Sept. 25.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)


The parade kicked off from Massapequa Park Village Hall, with retiring Superintendent Lucille Iconis and recently retired Deputy Superintendent Alan Adcock serving as grand marshals. They rode through town in a red convertible and were applauded for their combined 44 years of service to the district.

Retiring Superintendent Lucille Iconis and recently retired Deputy Superintendent Alan Adcock were grand marshals of the homecoming parade.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

At the front of the parade, a contingent of administrators and board of education trustees proudly walked behind the blue and gold Massapequa Public Schools “Excellence in Education” banner. They were followed by the marching band, cheerleaders, kickline team, the homecoming court and representatives of the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Chief Nation cheered the team on to its third victory of the year.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Nicole Ferretti sang the National Anthem and students from ASL (American Sign Language) classes signed along before the start of the homecoming game against the Port Washington Vikings. The Chief nation section at the south end of the bleachers made the most noise, regularly chanting “Mass-A-Pe-Qua” and cheering every run, pass, touchdown and tackle by the Chiefs, who improved their record to 3-0.

The homecoming court included seniors (from left), Colin Mushorn, Dan Winkler, Olivia Gennardo, Angelina Sci and Jillian Sampson.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

At halftime, the five senior royalty students were announced. Olivia Gennardo, Colin Mushorn, Jillian Sampson, Angelina Sci and Dan Winkler were voted by the peers for best embodying the values of the Class of 2022 and the Massapequa community. There were also performances by the cheerleaders and kickline team before the Chiefs took the field for the second half.

The kickline team gave a rousing performance at halftime.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

 

 

Senior members of the marching band gathered outside Massapequa Park Village Hall for their final homecoming parade.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District

 

