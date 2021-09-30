Lively Homecoming Crowd Fuels Chiefs Win

An enthusiastic and spirited crowd, highly energized for Massapequa High School’s first homecoming celebration in two years, cheered the Chiefs on to a shutout victory on Sept. 25. The 28-0 win for the football team capped a day of Massapequa pride, beginning with the homecoming parade along Park Boulevard and Merrick Road.



The parade kicked off from Massapequa Park Village Hall, with retiring Superintendent Lucille Iconis and recently retired Deputy Superintendent Alan Adcock serving as grand marshals. They rode through town in a red convertible and were applauded for their combined 44 years of service to the district.

At the front of the parade, a contingent of administrators and board of education trustees proudly walked behind the blue and gold Massapequa Public Schools “Excellence in Education” banner. They were followed by the marching band, cheerleaders, kickline team, the homecoming court and representatives of the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Nicole Ferretti sang the National Anthem and students from ASL (American Sign Language) classes signed along before the start of the homecoming game against the Port Washington Vikings. The Chief nation section at the south end of the bleachers made the most noise, regularly chanting “Mass-A-Pe-Qua” and cheering every run, pass, touchdown and tackle by the Chiefs, who improved their record to 3-0.

At halftime, the five senior royalty students were announced. Olivia Gennardo, Colin Mushorn, Jillian Sampson, Angelina Sci and Dan Winkler were voted by the peers for best embodying the values of the Class of 2022 and the Massapequa community. There were also performances by the cheerleaders and kickline team before the Chiefs took the field for the second half.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District