Literature Lends A Look To Character Traits

Third graders recently learned how to identify character traits in literature in Danielle McCaffery’s class at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, using the book Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse by Kevin Henkes to find examples.

Fairfield Elementary School third graders read Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse to identify different character traits. (Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Students learned how to use evidence to support their findings, as they cited examples from the book of how main character Lilly demonstrated different traits.

Third grader Dennis Duda found examples within the story of traits displayed by main character Lilly.
(Photo courtesy of Massapequa School District)

After thoroughly reading and analyzing the book, children then incorporate these techniques into their own writing.

