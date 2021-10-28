School News Library 101 For Future Book Borrowers By Observer Staff - October 28, 2021 0 6 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kindergartners at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District will soon get to do something the big kids do—check out books from the library. But before their first visit to the circulation desk, library media specialist Erin Lallier reviewed book exchange etiquette with the young students. They will soon be able to browse the shelves to take out one book per week.(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)