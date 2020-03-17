Legislature Passes Bill Requiring Quarterly Crime Reports

After introducing legislation earlier last month to require the Nassau County Police Department to produce a quarterly crime report on statistics relating to the effect of cashless bail in Nassau County, and after holding a hearing on the issue on Feb. 13, the Nassau County Legislature passed the bill through the full legislature. The bill was passed with unanimous support. It is expected to be signed by County Executive Laura Curran in the near future.

Since Albany politicians put these criminal justice reforms in place, crime has spiked all over the state, including Long Island. The reform has led to suspects charged with serious crimes being released and, in some cases, committing more crimes while they are out. At least two people have died due to the ramifications of this law. In Nassau County, Police Commissioner Ryder has stated that major crime is up 5 percent since cashless bail took effect.

The legislation will require the police department to produce a quarterly report including:

• The total number of defendants released without bail in Nassau County, the charges against said defendants and a brief narrative description of the crimes allegedly committed;

• For defendants who have been released without bail, the total number of bench warrants issued for failure to attend a criminal action or proceeding, including the charges against said defendants and a brief narrative description of the crimes allegedly committed;

• The number of crimes charged against defendants while such defendants have been released without bail on a previous criminal charge or charges, including the charges

against said defendants and a brief narrative description of the crimes allegedly committed while released without bail.

“With daily news stories of crimes being committed by those released under this ‘reform,’ it is important for Legislators to learn more about the effects of the so-called reforms in Nassau and for the public to have an opportunity to be heard,” Presiding Officer Richard Nicolleo said. “The law that passed unanimously this evening will provide lawmakers and residents with quantifiable data regarding those released in Nassau. We can then use this information to make decisions that will help keep our community safe and show state lawmakers exactly how our residents have been affected.”

—Submitted by the office of Richard Nicolello