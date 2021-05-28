Legislators Distribute COVID-19 Service Pins To NUMC Healthcare Heroes

Legislator Tom McKevitt, Legislator John Ferretti, Legislator Steve Rhoads, NUMC President/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Boutin and CSEA President Ron Gurerri recently presented COVID-19 Service Pins to Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC) healthcare heroes for their service to the people of Nassau County during the pandemic.

The service pins were distributed to doctors, nurses and CSEA leadership. These individuals put their lives at risk to help protect the lives of many Nassau residents and create a safe environment for families to spend quality time with one another. The pins presented were created last year to help acknowledge and thank our healthcare heroes for their hard work and dedication in all that they do.



The Majority Caucus of the Nassau County Legislature has presented COVID-19 pins to the members of the Nassau County Police Department, Nassau County Health Department and the Nassau County Fire Marshals, as well as members of local fire departments, village police departments and local medics. The legislature is looking forward to also presenting pins to Nassau County Sheriffs and corrections officers in the future.

“At the height of the pandemic, these brave men and women helped every person they could, taking them away from their families and often putting themselves in harm’s way,” Legislator McKevitt said. “These pins are just a small token of our appreciation to the doctors, nurses and administrators who continue to work around the clock keeping Nassau residents healthy.”

Throughout the height of the pandemic, Nassau County unfortunately suffered from some of the highest numbers of positive cases and sadly, many residents, including our healthcare heroes, died. While we were fortunate to direct many of our residents to work remotely, the members of our healthcare communities were not able to have this luxury and put their lives at risk. We have the utmost gratitude for these individuals and cannot thank them enough for their service.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Legislature