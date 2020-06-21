Leandra’s Law Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department reports the arrest of a West Islip man for DWI – Leandra’s Law on Tuesday, June 16, at 7:08 A.M. in Massapequa. According to police, a vehicle was reported to be driving on the sidewalk near the intersection of Oakley Street and Clocks Boulevard. Police were dispatched and upon arrival they observed a black 2005 Ford Mustang partially parked on the sidewalk. Eighteen-year-old defendant Francisco Rivera was found sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with a 14-year old male passenger. A subsequent investigation was conducted and defendant Francisco Rivera was placed under arrest without incident.

The 14-year old male was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. Defendant Francisco Ribera is charged with Driving While Inability Impaired by Drugs and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Child under 16) under the Leandra Law. He was arraigned on Wednesday, June 17, in Mineola.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department