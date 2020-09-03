Labor Day Activities

Things to do in an age of social distancing

With the pandemic still looming over everyone, finding recreational activities to do while rocking masks and practicing social distancing has become quite a challenge. The following are a few family-friendly suggestions.

Midsummer Nights Dream Cruise

The Midsummer Nights Dream Cruise has been taking place since May on Fridays and will continue through mid-September. Participants can check out classic and custom cars as well as enjoy good food, good company and incredible sunsets. September 4. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Ransom Beach, 12 Bayville Ave., Bayville. Call 516-882-5022 for more information.

The Feast Of Mother Cabrini

Hosted by the Giuseppe A. Nigro Lodge-Order of the Sons of Italy, this is Long Island’s largest Italian feast. There is a quarter mile food promenade, live music and numerous thrill rides and games of chance. Admission and parking are free. Through Sept. 6. Suffolk County Community College, Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood. Visit www.mothercabrinifestival.org for more information.

Whale Watching

Take a cruise out of Montauk to check out some humpback, fin, minke or right whales. You might even see a few dolphin species while you’re out there too. A qualified marine biologist will narrate the tour and answer all questions. Attendees are reminded to bring sunblock, a hat, a layer and sunglasses. Food and beverages are available for purchase on board. Admission to the cruise is $75 for adults and $49 for children ages 5 to 12. Saturday, Sept. 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. Viking Fleet, 462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. Visit www.vikingfleet.com or call 631-668-5700 for more information. Reservations are required and parking is free.

Long Island Aquarium And Exhibition Center

In reopening, the Long Island Aquarium has instituted a number of changes pertaining to public safety. All staff members will be wearing masks at all times, all CDC guidelines are being followed with regards to cleaning and sanitizing and hand sanitizer and antibacterial hand wipes are located throughout the aquarium for guest use. It is currently operating at a reduced guest capacity all party members must pay admission and reserve a time slot prior to any visits. Aquarium Members can reserve their times but will be asked to show their membership card, or have us look up their account, when arriving at the aquarium. Nonmembers must purchase general admission tickets for all people in their party. All guests over 2 years old must wear a face mask, face shield or covering. There are no exceptions to this rule. Masks are available for purchase if you do not have one. If attendees have a medical reason for not wearing your mask, they are asked to visit us at another time. Attendees must wear masks throughout the facility, indoors and out. The only time you may remove your mask is when you are sitting at a dining table for lunch. Proper social distancing (six feet apart) is required on aquarium property. A one-way path has been implemented throughout the aquarium property to prevent guests’ paths from crossing. Tape has been placed across tanks to prevent people from touching the glass to reduce the risk of cross contamination. The Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead. Visit www.longislandaquarium.com or call 631-208-9200, ext. 426 for more information.

Arts In The Plaza

Arts in the Plaza features handcrafted art by local artists including custom jewelry, unique handmade gifts, photography and fine art displayed on Sept. 5. The weekly art festival will be in Kennedy Plaza every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 24. Masks are suggested and social distancing rules apply. Kennedy Plaza, Long Beach. For more information, visit www.artsintheplaza.com or call 516-507-8383.

The Bronx Zoo

Compromised of 265 acres of park lands and naturalistic habitats separated by the Bronx River, the Bronx Zoo is the largest metropolitan zoo in the United States by area. Currently all visitors must have date-specific tickets. If the date or time you wish to visit is not listed in the calendar, select another date. Dates are removed from the calendar once the maximum number of guests have already been reached for that date. The Reservation Center and Member Services will not be able to reserve tickets for that date.

The Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., The Bronx. Visit www.bronxzoo.com or call 718-220-5100 for more information.

Lynn Ligammari Trio At Planting Fields Arboretum

Planting Fields Juncture Series is made up of live, outdoor performances. Headliners on Sept. 3 are this Brooklyn-based ensemble who will play a vast repertoire of traditional jazz music in the Cloister Garden. The Lynn Ligammari Trio is comprised of drummer Conor Elmes, tenor saxophonist Lynn Ligammari and bassist Kells Nollengberger. The performance features three 20-minute live outdoor music sets. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket for comfort. Masks are recommended and social distancing is required. Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Field Rd., Oyster Bay. 3 to 5 p.m. Free. Parking fee: $8. Visit www.plantingfields.org to make reservations for this event.

Old Westbury Gardens

This 100-acre site that is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places is the former estate of businessman John Shaffer Phipps and was converted into a museum home in 1959. The extensive landscaping contains a number of picturesque sections including a walled garden, a lilac walk, a rose garden, thatched cottage and the terraces of Westbury House, making it a popular wedding site and location shooting for myriad films including North By Northwest, The Age of Innocence, Love Story and American Gangster. Currently advance tickets are required. Timed tickets are limited and are not available for purchase onsite. All admissions must be reserved online including admissions. Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Westbury. 516-333-0048. Visit www.oldwestburygardens.org to make reservations.

Sagamore Hill National

The 83.02-acre U.S. National Historic Site, which is also the home of Teddy Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States, is increasing access in a phased approach. As a public health precaution, all buildings including the Theodore Roosevelt Home and Old Orchard Museum are closed until further notice. Access to the park is being increased in a phased approach. Park grounds, the beach area and all paths are open. Public restrooms are open at 50 percent capacity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check park conditions before visiting. Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, 20 Sagamore Hill Rd., Oyster Bay. Visit www.nps.gov/sahi or call 516-922-4788 for more information.