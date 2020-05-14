Kudos To Peter King

I’d like to thank our Congressman Peter King for supporting our community and initiating the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act. As the number of people living with dementia rises, so too will their interactions with healthcare, social services and criminal justice services professionals.

The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to develop training materials to assist law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, medical personnel, victims services personnel, and others who interact with individuals living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

My mom was 87 years old when she died from the disease after suffering for 12 years. It’s heartbreaking to watch the cognitive and physical decline of someone you love. And that’s why it’s so important that our local and federal representatives develop policies to overcome Alzheimer’s and help those living or caring for those with the disease.

Our local Congressman Peter King is a member of the Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease. He was one of the six House members who introduced the The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act. Please join me in thanking King for his work on behalf of individuals and families who are struggling with this devastating disease.

If you know families caring for someone dealing with Alzheimer’s let them know about the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 HELPLINE at 800-272-3900.

Sincerely,

Kathy Kottenbach

Alzheimer’s Ambassador