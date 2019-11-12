Keeping The Keys

On Friday, Nov. 22, AAA’s Senior Drive Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adelphi University’s Performing Arts Center. This free interactive and informative expo is designed to help keep seniors driving for as long and as safely as possible. Participants will be able to get expert advice, have their driving abilities accessed, get their flexibility and mobility evaluate and hopefully, have their safe driving years extended. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and seniors and adult children are welcome. Attendees are asked to park at the Garden City Pool (52 Cherry Vallley Ave.) and use the free continuous shuttle service to and from Adelphi University that will be provided. To register and receive more information, visit www.AAA.com/NYSeniorExpo or call 516-873-2364.