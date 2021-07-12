In Motion For Healthy Hearts At Unqua

By
Observer Staff
-
0
9
Students at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Outside on the blacktop, they joined in different aerobic exercises, including dancing and jumping rope. Physical education teachers Michael Dellicurti and Melissa Osborne showed them simple activities that they can do in school or at home to support heart health.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

