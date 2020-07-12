Homicide Investigation

The Homicide Squad is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 4 at 11:17 p.m. in North Massapequa.

According to detectives, units responded to West Drive for a radio assignment for shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple victims had been shot by an unknown individual. Rashawn Cummings, 21, of Hempstead was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other victims, both males, were transported via private auto to a local hospital. They are listed in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Homicide contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department