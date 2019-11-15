Homecoming 2019’s Good Vibes

Anthony Papasodero, left, was crowned homecoming king and Juliet Hartz was crowned homecoming queen. (Photo by the Massapequa School District)
Homecoming 2019 wound up being a case of everything coming up aces for Massapequa High School.
Not only did the Chiefs lay a major beatdown on the opposing Westbury Green Dragons by a score of 36-0, but the weather turned out be one of those perfect fall days straight out of central casting.
Former Board of Education President Timothy Taylor (middle) was named grand marshal for the homecoming parade. (Photo by the Massapequa School District)
The cheerleaders marching in the parade and later performed a spirited routine during halftime. (Photo by the Massapequa School District)
American Sign Language students signed the Pledge of Allegiance before kickoff. (Photo by the Massapequa School District)
The senior class displayed their Roaring ’20s-themed banner.(Photo by the Massapequa School District)
The Massapequa High School Marching Band performed during the homecoming parade. (Photo by the Massapequa School District)
In addition to being editor of
Garden City Life
and
Syosset-Jericho Tribune
, Dave Gil de Rubio is a regular contributor to
Long Island Weekly
, specializing in music and sports features. He has won several awards for writing from Press Club of Long Island (PCLI).