Holiday Season Recycling

In the midst of Hanukah and Christmas, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand remind residents in the Town of Oyster Bay’s sanitation districts to protect the environment by recycling cardboard this holiday season.

“You can help protect the environment by recycling cardboard boxes and leaving them curbside on your regular recycling collection day. The Town of Oyster Bay is committed to being a regional recycling leader and I thank you in advance for helping us reach that goal,” Saladino said.

“This holiday season, as you’re unwrapping and unpacking boxes and containers, remember that many, if not all of those items can be put out with your recyclables, which will directly translate to taxpayer savings while protecting our environment,” Hand added.

Call 516-677-5745 for more information about single-stream recycling.