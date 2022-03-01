Gymnasium Is Where Massapequa Senior Pair Shine

A pair of Massapequa High School seniors were recently recognized for their leadership in physical education. Anthony Matturro and Alyssa Papasodero were the 2022 recipients of the Nassau Zone Outstanding Student Award, presented by the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.



Two students, one male and one female, are selected each year from every high school who best exemplify their understanding of the New York State learning standards for health and physical education. Matturro and Papasodero were chosen for the award by teachers in Massapequa High School’s physical education department for exhibiting physically active lifestyles, valuing healthy choices, demonstrating responsible personal and social behavior including good character, citizenship and sportsmanship, showing leadership and being positive influences on their peers.

Matturro and Papasodero are active participants health and physical education classes.

“I just do the best I can, try as hard as I can and lead by example,” Matturro said, adding that he credits his determination and success to his wonderful physical education teachers from elementary school to high school.

Papasodero said that she enjoys all of the activities in physical education classes and likes the variety of sports she gets to play with her classmates. She is grateful that her teachers selected her for the award out of hundreds of students.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment,” Papasodero said, “And I’m very thankful that the physical education teachers saw something in me.”

The pair also play sports for Massapequa, with Papasodero a member of school and community ice hockey teams and Matturro a football and baseball player.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District