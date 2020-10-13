Gun And Drug Arrest In Massapequa

Seventh Squad detectives report the arrest of two males that occurred on Oct. 4, at 9:45 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, Nassau County Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) observed a black Acura traveling southbound on Dover Street at a high rate of speed and failing to maintain its lane. The officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop at 102 Colonial Drive after the vehicle also failed to use a signal. During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun under the driver’s seat. A substance believed to be marijuana was also recovered. Eighteen-year-old Ariel Serrano Ochoa and 20-year-old Kaliem Tharpe were arrested without incident.

Tharpe’s 8-month-old child was in a rear passenger car seat of the vehicle. She was released into the custody of her mother at the scene.

Serrano Ochoa is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a child, speeding and failure to signal.

Tharpe is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both defendants were arraigned Oct. 5 in Mineola.