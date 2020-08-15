Going Postal

As a member of the U.S. Air Force during the 1970s, I was a driver stationed in Germany and I moved the mail. After returning home I worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.

I am deeply troubled by the assignment of Louis DeJoy as U.S. Postmaster by President Trump, since he does not have an ounce of experience that would qualify him for the job. He did, however, give a large contribution to our president’s reelection campaign.

For months, President Trump has tried to discredit the U.S. Postal Service and has threatened to delay the election. He has declared mail-in voting to be fraudulent even though he himself votes by mail all the time. Mr. DeJoy has now made changes that will cause delays in mail delivery, further threatening mail-in voting in November and daily mail delivery to every household in the country.

Our postal service has served this country since 1775, almost 250 years, and we should not discredit the men and women who work 24 hours a day in all kinds of weather making it possible for us to check the mail in our mailboxes.

—George T. DeSpirito