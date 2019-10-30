Getting To Know Them: Legislator Rose Marie Walker

EDITOR’S NOTE: We reached out to Allen Foley, the Democratic candidate for District 17, for a Q&A and he did not submit his responses by deadline.

Legislator Rose Marie Walker of District 17, which represents Hicksville, Farmingdale, Bethpage and Massapequa, has been serving the district for nearly a decade. The Republican is running for a sixth term in the Nassau County Legislature.

Q: What is the most important issue you are running on? How will you tackle this issue?

We need to work with other municipalities to keep costs down and make Nassau more affordable so that our families can continue call Nassau County home. That is why I have been opposed to the County Executive’s error riddled assessment process and have held the line on property taxes. I have also been working with every level of government and our local water districts to ensure we have clean drinking water. I have attended dozens of briefings regarding the Grumman-Navy Plume and emerging contaminant, 1,4 Dioxane, keeping residents informed of the remediation status to the best of my ability.

Q: What else are you hoping to accomplish if you are elected?

I will continue to fight to keep our families in Nassau County by taking a stand against any proposed tax increases and working alongside other municipalities in order to make Nassau more affordable. I will explore more opportunities to expand senior housing and look for ways to introduce multigenerational housing so that young people can afford to stay in Nassau as well. I will also continue to advocate to bring more businesses into Nassau County to promote job opportunities for our residents.

Q: How will you get residents involved in your duties as legislator?

I will remain very involved with civic organizations and after-school programs. I would love to harness the power of our schools to educate younger residents and their families on the responsibilities of the different levels of government and municipalities. Increasing their understanding will hopefully empower them to get more involved with local issues. I will also continue to host workshops and outreach programs across my district to keep residents informed about current issues and help them understand the different tax exemptions, and Nassau’s reassessment process.

Q: What is your favorite thing about your district? What makes your district unique?

My favorite part of the district is that it feels like family. Many of the families have been here for generations, and I have had the pleasure of watching many of them grow up and move into houses of their own. Many choose to remain in their community because it has always been close knit. As a life-long resident of Hicksville, I have always been at home there. However, each community I represent has made me feel as if I am one of their own, so I now call many different areas of Nassau County my “home.”