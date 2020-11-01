Four Massapequa Musicians Earn All-State Selections

Four Massapequa High School students will showcase their musical abilities at this year’s All-State Music Festival, hosted by the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA).

Four Massapequa High School students were selected to NYSSMA’s All-State music ensembles. From left are orchestra teacher Marjorie Spagnuolo, student-musicians Mia Tichacek, Carli Sanger and Kate Dramer, chorus teacher Nichole Greene, band teacher Andrew Dwork and student-musician Jackson MacLeod.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Kate Dramer will perform with the All-State treble chorus.(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual music conference will be held online.
Kate Dramer (alto) and Carli Sanger (soprano) were chosen to NYSSMA vocal ensembles for the second time. Kate will perform with the treble chorus and Carli with the mixed chorus. Mia Tichacek, also a second-time selection, will play the violin in the string orchestra. Jackson MacLeod, who plays the snare drum, was chosen as an alternate for the band’s percussion section.

Carli Sanger was selected for the All-State mixed chorus.(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Their selection to these highly-competitive ensembles was based on evaluation scores and comments from the spring 2019 NYSSMA assessment as well as detailed recommendations from their music teachers. The 2020 Cyber Summit will feature music workshops, guest speakers, virtual showcase and student performances. All-State musicians will also join virtual ensembles for a closing concert.

Mia Tichacek will play violin in the All-State orchestra.(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Principal Barbara Lowell, Director of Fine and Performing Arts Vincent Green and music teachers Eva Arnold, Ilena Dempsey, Andrew Dwork, Nichole Green and Marjorie Spagnuolo congratulate the student-musicians on their accomplishment.

 

 

 

 

Jackson MacLeod is an alternate for the percussion section of the All-State band.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District

