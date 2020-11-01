Flurry Of Shoplifting Arrests Made At Sunrise Mall

The Nassau County Police Department reported the following incidents in the Massapequa area for the week ending Oct. 15. All charges are merely accusations.

Fifty-year-old Rosemary Cruz and 23-year-old Kenia Castaneda of East Meadow were arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting from Macy’s in the Sunrise Mall. 30-year-old Tamika Williams of Hempstead was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifting from a store in the Sunrise Mall. 44-year-old Tanya Garcia of Bay Shore was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with shoplifting from Macy’s in the Sunrise Mall. The Sunrise Mall is located on Sunrise Higway in Massapequa.