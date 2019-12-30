Fire House Conflagration

The arson bomb squad reports the details of a building fire that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 6:15 a.m. in North Massapequa. According to detectives, Eighth Precinct police officers responded to a call for a building fire that occurred at 1000 North Broadway. Upon arrival police observed the North Massapequa Fire House engulfed in flames. The building was unoccupied at the time the fire occurred. No injuries reported at scene. Multiple fire apparatuses that were parked inside the building were destroyed from the fire.

The North Massapequa Fire Department responded and was assisted by 13 other fire departments from Massapequa, Seaford, Bethpage, Wantagh, North Bellmore, Bellmore, South Farmingdale, Farmingdale, East Meadow, Levittown, Plainview, Syosset and Amityville. The response consisted of approximately 15 pieces of apparatus and 150 firefighters. One fire fighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at scene. Arson/bomb squad detectives and fire marshals responded to the scene. The fire is believed to be non-suspicious at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department