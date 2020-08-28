Fighting For The Soul Of Massapequa Park

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Massapequa Park residents will finally get to vote to see who will lead their community as mayor. Due to the pandemic, the initial election was postponed a number of times after being initially scheduled on Wednesday, March 18. The three choices will be Interim Mayor Theresa Spinosa, who has served on the board for 18 years as a trustee and deputy mayor; current trustee Dan Pearl and his Village Unity Party; and lifelong Massapequa Park resident and activist Dr. Cynthia Paulis running under the Veterans Just Get It Done Party banner.

Interim Mayor Teresa Spinosa



Q: What are you running on in terms of what you’d like to do if you win the election?

Mayor Teresa Spinosa: I want to continue to maintain our AA2 bond rating, which we have. Overall, my vision is to protect the village by keeping it independent from any influences from outside governments and political organizations, so the residents get to make their own decisions regarding village policies. I want to continue to protect the property values of our residents, which is done by maintaining and improving the infrastructure and attracting merchants that will enhance the vibrancy of our downtown district, which is really booming. I want to continue with our fiscally conservative policies. The board has only raised taxes under Mayors Altadonna and Pravato on the average of 2 percent in the last 18 years. In the last several years, we’ve had zero increase in taxes. So I want to continue along those lines. I think any municipality can work within their own budget, if they just take out the red pen and cut costs. We’re able to do that and still able to provide all the services that everyone is still entitled to in our beautiful village.

Q: What do you think are some of the issues the village is currently facing?



MTS: We have an old infrastructure, so we’re constantly evaluating how we can improve that. We have road work that we have to do. We have approximately two to three miles of roadwork a year that we do. This year, we’re looking at the list. We actually have a list that we had prepared by an outside engineering firm that rated all the streets in the village. So every year, we take the worst off the list and work that way. It’s very methodical, how we do it. This year, we’re going to continue with that. We spend about $800,000 a year or more on roadwork, so that’s a lot of money for a village our size. The impact of all those improvements are starting to show. As you drive around the village, you can see that we’ve done a lot of roadwork and continue to do it on the roads that need it the most.

Dr. Cynthia Paulis



Q: Why are you running and what do you think are some of the issues the village is currently facing?

Dr. Cynthia Paulis: This village has deteriorated over the years, crime has moved in and the roads are horrible, yet our taxes keep rising and the same people who govern our village have been in power for decades. It’s time to clean house and get new ideas and new people in office who are responsive to the community. As I decided to run, I learned that these village trustees and mayor are receiving health care for life not only for themselves, but for their family as well. The more I looked into it, I realized that some of these people served more than 20 years ago and we as taxpayers are on the hook for $210,115.99 annually for part-time elected officials who meet twice a month for an hour. This is outrageous. There was no notification given to the residents nor did they ever have a chance to vote on this. All of this money can go into infrastructure. This has to end immediately.

Q: What do you plan to do if you are elected?



DCP: We need a full-time mayor and that’s what I offer. We need term limits, elimination of health care for life, meetings that are accessible for all day and night, phone and email access to the mayor and meetings that are recorded. This can’t just be a photo op or a stepping stone for another higher office.

Trustee Dan Pearl



Q: Why are you running for mayor?

Dan Pearl: I’m running for mayor because I’m a fresh look and I want to change the path of how our elected officials are choosing themselves over our people for argument’s sake, with health care. If you’re an elected official and you’re going to take the health care benefits, you should really contribute to that.

Q: Why are you running and what do you think are some of the issues the village is currently facing?



DP: We’re running on a couple of things. There are quality-of-life issues having to do with paving roads and pedestrian safety. We have a lot of issues with garbage and trash along the railroad from Sunrise Highway and the state roads. Residents are complaining about getting that cleaned up. Taxes and waste. We’d like to do a top-to-bottom review of our overall operations—where can we save money and where can we make some cuts? The ways we can do it is with the health insurance—the free ride should be over. Everybody should contribute to their benefits. And operationally, one of the big things we can come up with when you talk to the residents is sensible code enforcement. That’s a major issue of what’s going on in the village. Everybody feels like they’re being overly monitored by the village code enforcement. I think we’ve got get an ethics committee established in the village to make sure certain things aren’t being done unethically.

The Massapequa Park mayoral election is being held on Sept. 15. Polls are open at village hall from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.