Fifth Graders Win Statewide Art Contest

Gabriella Cimino, a fifth grader at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, was the elementary level winner in the 2020 New York State Youth Art Month flag design contest.

The competition is sponsored by the New York State Art Teachers Association in partnership with Sargent Art. Additionally, East Lake fifth grader Erin Fackler earned honorable mention for her piece.

This year’s theme was “Take a Journey Through Art.” Both students completed their flag designs under the direction of art teacher Patti Krakoff. Their artwork will be showcased during Youth Art Month in March at the National Art Educators Association national convention in Minneapolis.

NYSATA received more than 200 submissions from students in kindergarten through 12th grade from across the state. As the elementary winner, Cimino will receive $100 worth of art supplies as well as a certificate and Krakoff will receive $300 worth of art supplies for use with her art classes.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District