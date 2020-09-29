Massapequa Man Arrested For Fatal Bethpage Car Accident

Homicide Squad detectives report the arrest of a Massapequa man for an incident that occurred on Sept. 22 at 10:35 a.m. in Bethpage.

According to detectives, while traveling southbound on Stewart Avenue near the intersection of Linden Avenue, 30-year-old John Cappello crossed over into oncoming traffic while operating his 2000 Mitsubishi Monteiro and was in a collision with a northbound 2019 Nissan Rogue operated by a 74-year-old female. As a result of the collision, the female operator was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased by a staff physician. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Cappello was also transported to an area hospital and was admitted for a non-life threatening injury.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Cappello was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition and was placed under arrest.

Cappello is charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned when medically practical.