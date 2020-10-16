Fatal Accident In North Massapequa

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal auto accident that occurred on Oct. 4, at 12:28 a.m. in North Massapequa.

According to detectives, officers responded to the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway near the Boundary Avenue exit for a serious auto accident involving a motorcycle. The investigation determined that a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle being driven by a 29-year-old male was traveling northbound in the center lane when he struck a 2015 Honda sedan in the rear. As a result of the collision, the male driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the sedan, a 58-year old female, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the male is being withheld pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing.