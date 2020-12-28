Fatal Accident In Massapequa

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal accident that occurred on Dec. 10 at 5:48 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a 55-year-old male pedestrian was attempting to cross from the west side of Broadway to the east side near the intersection of Grand Avenue, when a 2020 black Honda CRV traveling northbound on Broadway struck him. The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital physicians at approximately 6:36 p.m. The 55-year-old female operator remained at the scene and the vehicle was brake and safety checked. The investigation is ongoing.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department