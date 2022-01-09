Fairfield Students Give Gratitude To Local Law Enforcement

The Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) club at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District is all about safety. The mission of the club is to emphasize safe decisions and students decided they also wanted to show gratitude to those in the community who help keep them safe.



In recognition of national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9, the SADD club made a basket of goodies for local police officers. Students wrote cards with personalized messages. Several children, who have active or retired members of law enforcement in their families, shared personal stories in their letters.

The gift basket also included coffee and coffee cups as well as a bag of Life Savers candy because, as SADD adviser Olivia Marlin noted, police officers help save lives. On Jan. 12, officers Luthy, Valentino and Zimmerman from the Nassau County Police Department’s 7th Precinct POP Unit stopped by Fairfield, where students presented them with the gift.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District