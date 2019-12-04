Fairfield Fifth Graders Chart A Feast

There were eight people and eight dishes and fifth graders at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District had to figure out the seating arrangement for Thanksgiving dinner. Students put their logic and reasoning abilities to the test, as they had to use a series of clues to determine who should sit where and by which dish at the table. Magnet and STEAM teacher Jennifer Tand wrote down eight names—four male and four female—on sticky notes, as well as eight popular Thanksgiving food items. Children read through the clues, which not only hinted at what food people liked or disliked, but who should be sitting next to each other. For example, no two males sat side-by-side, and the host had to be at the head of the table, but couldn’t be near the corn. Tand explained that students had to use the process of elimination to figure out the seating chart. The collaborative activity helped with their communication, organization and problem-solving skills. Pictured are Fairfield Elementary School fifth graders, with Magnet and STEAM teacher Tand, using a series of clues to plan a Thanksgiving seating chart.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District