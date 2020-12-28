Epiphany Lessons And Carols

“Epiphany Lessons & Carols” will be held at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, 2 Bayview Ave, Massapequa, on Sunday, January 3, at 3 p.m.

This event, one in the church’s 2020-21 Concert Series, will feature the Parish Choir and Youth Bell and Teen Bell Ensembles, with brass quartet and organ. Admission is free. All are welcome. Face masks required and social distancing protocols in effect. Contact John Buckel at johnb@srolchurch.org or call 516-798-4992, ext. 240 for more information.

-Submitted by St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church