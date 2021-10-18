Embracing Change

Take a walk down the street and you can’t miss it: the world itself seems to be changing color as the leaves on the trees take on shades of orange, yellow and red. The transformation outdoors reflects an inner feeling of newness, a fresh start. With the month of holidays behind us but not forgotten and the autumn season crackling all around us, we have finally jumped into the new year with both feet.

We’re ready for the next adventure.

In our fast-paced, mobile society, people are constantly on the move. We go from one place to another, traveling by land, sea and air, even through space (and cyberspace). We seek change and novelty—new homes, new careers, new experiences. But where are we going and what are we really looking for? And how do we react when change is demanded of us although we have not chosen it for ourselves—brought about, for example, by a personal crisis, political upheaval or natural disaster?

Seasons change, as Vivaldi expressed so well in his best known work, “The Four Seasons”; people change, fashion changes, technology changes. Change occurs all the time. Change is unavoidable, even though it’s hard for people to follow. In Mark Twain’s words: “The only person who likes change is a wet baby.”

One reason people don’t like change is because they get complacent with their comfort zone where they feel safe and familiar. Yet, if we are not willing to accept changes, we may stay stagnant instead of growing and moving forward to our better potential future. We have to change in order to flourish and prosper. When we refuse change, we limit our options. That is why it’s crucial to stay flexible and be willing to adapt in order to embrace the new things.

The Baal Shem Tov, who sparked the Chassidic movement in the 18th century, taught that when a leaf falls from a tree, it has been decreed from heaven that this leaf would fall at this exact spot at this particular moment. Every detail is part of our Creator’s eternal plan for the universe. An individual leaf has a destiny—perhaps to give shelter to a tiny worm— then, certainly each one of us has our own personal mission. In order to discover what that special task is, we should strive to face newness with courage, flexibility, and hope, trusting that our destination will become known to us as our lives unfold.

Sometimes it is the right thing to let go of the past; realizing that we are not limited by our past, the economy, or what we have been told we can or can’t do. We are only limited by our own credence. Our thoughts drive our belief system. So be proactive and be open to renew your mind to new ideas. Be open for change; be open for the new things that our Creator has in store for each and every one of us and embrace in the wind of change.