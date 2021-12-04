Elderly Pedestrian Struck In Massapequa Hit And Run

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a serious auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 15 at 1:23 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a 72-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a dark color, late-model Ford pick-up truck at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane. The vehicle fled the scene.

The female victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

–Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department