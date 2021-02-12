Elder Scam In Massapequa

Major Case Bureau detectives report the arrest of a woman for an elderly scam incident that occurred on Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to Fraud and Forgery detectives, a 74-year-old female victim received a phone call on Jan. 21 from an unknown male subject claiming to be her granddaughter’s lawyer, who stated she had been arrested. The victim was then informed that someone would be sent by her residence to pick up the $13,000 needed for her granddaughter’s bail. When the unknown male arrived, the victim handed over the $13,000.

On Jan. 20, the victim was contacted via telephone and was informed that more funds were needed. The victim was told that the bail had been increased by the judge for an additional $50,000. She explained that she needed time to get the money from the bank. The victim called police to file a report when she realized she was the victim of an elder scam.

On Jan. 27, the victim was contacted by the unknown male subject who stated that he would be sending an individual to her residence to pick up the requested additional funds. The victim contacted the police and at 3:15 p.m., detectives arrested the defendant, 22-year-old Kayla A. Roberts of East Norwich, who arrived to pick up the money.

Roberts is charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable on April 29 to First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been victimized by the defendant to contact police at 1-800-244-8477 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department