Eight Massapequa Athletes Are College Bound

By
Observer Staff
-
0
19

In the third celebration of the school year, eight more student-athletes from Massapequa High School were recently recognized for their commitment to college teams. They will play a variety of sports at schools throughout the Northeast.
From the swimming team, Michael Falcone and Noah Hernandez will both attend SUNY Cortland, while Emily Greene will head to California University of Pennsylvania. Committing to SUNY New Paltz are Hannah Pugliese for soccer and John Reece for baseball.

Massapequa High School Principal Barbara Lowell and Director of Physical Education, Health, Athletics and Recreation John Piropato recently congratulated eight student-athletes for their college commitments.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Ashley Efstathiou will play soccer at McDaniel College in Maryland, Kayla Hassett will play field hockey and lacrosse at Skidmore College in Saratoga and Brenna Signorelli will stay on Long Island to play lacrosse for Molloy College.

(Clockwise, from top left): John Reece, Ashley Efstathiou, Brenna Signorelli, Kayla Hassett, Emily Greene, Noah Hernandez, Michael Falcone and Hannah Pugliese.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

The students were joined at the ceremony by their parents, as well as Principal Barbara Lowell and Director of Physical Education, Health, Athletics and Recreation John Piropato, who both offered congratulatory remarks.
“You have a lot to look forward to,” Lowell told the athletes. “These schools are lucky to have you.”

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply