Editorial: Moving North

A month and a half into my role as Anton Media Group’s sports editor, the department underwent some staff changes that led to me getting put in charge of my first newspaper, the Massapequa Observer.

For the last 10 months, I’ve been working on bringing the news to all the Massapequas (You too, Plainedge and Seaford). From an aquarium’s controversial application at Sunrise Mall to the political divide in the Town of Oyster Bay, I’ve covered a lot of important stories and also some fun ones, along the way.

This will be the last edition of the Massapequa Observer with me as the editor, as I will be moving a little north to take over the Farmingdale Observer. In my place will be a new editor, Gary Simeone, who will do an excellent job covering the area.

One of the things that stood out to me in my time covering the area was the achievements of the young people in our community. I loved writing about the two Plainedge students doing great science research at Columbia University, the top students at Massapequa moving on to chase their dreams at Ivy League schools and all the talented athletes that have stood out for the Chiefs.

Then, there was the features on the outstanding individuals in the area, like Michael Kerr, a Seaford art teacher looking to boost his students’ self-esteem, and Dr. Ned Horowitz, the Massapequa Pet Vet who also serves as rescue rehabilitator. One of my favorite stories that I’ve written came just last month, when I talked to Ernest Finamore Sr. on his involvement in the Apollo 11 mission as a lunar module inspector.

My byline will still show up every once and a while in the paper, likely covering Town of Oyster Bay or some other nearby story. It has been a pleasure writing for this community and getting to the know the people here. Everyone that I have come in contact with is extremely nice and its really no wonder why people love to live in the area.

—Christopher Birsner