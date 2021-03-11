East Meadow Man Arrested For North Massapequa Burglary

Eighth Squad Detectives report the arrest of an East Meadow man for a burglary that occurred on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, the male victim returned to his Hemlock Drive residence with his daughter after picking her up from the school bus stop and found an unknown male inside. The victim called 911 immediately and responding Eighth Precinct officers placed the subject into custody without further incident.

A thorough investigation was conducted and the subject, 38-year-old Nicholas Fileccia, was determined to be responsible for the following incidents that occurred on the same date: Lawrence Street, Farmingdale —Burglary (Occupied Dwelling), North Wyoming Avenue, North Massapequa—Burglary (Occupied Dwelling).

Fileccia is being charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of possession of burglary tools. He was arraigned on Feb. 25 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department