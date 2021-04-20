East Lake Students Rock Their Socks For Down Syndrome Awareness

Socks with colorful stripes, cartoon characters and pictures of food adorned the feet of students at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on March 22 to mark World Down Syndrome Day. Mismatched socks and custom designed Massapequa Rock Your Socks footwear were also popular choices.

The annual Rock Your Socks day, coordinated by the school and Massapequa SEPTA, is an annual event to raise awareness about Down Syndrome. World Down Syndrome Day is observed on the 21st day of the third month because it signifies the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome. With March 21 a Sunday, East Lake students and staff donned their funky socks at school the following day.

Students also contributed to a Rock Your Socks quilt near the main lobby. They decorated paper quilt squares which were put together into a colorful display to show their support for the cause.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District