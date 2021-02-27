East Lake Elementary School Art Winners

Once again, East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District can boast the statewide winner at the elementary level in the New York State Youth Art Month flag design contest. The contest is sponsored by the New York State Art Teachers Association.



Third grader Mia Reyes was selected as the winner for her piece based on this year’s theme, “Art Connects Us.” She was one of only four top finishers in the state—an overall winner and one each at the elementary, middle and high school level.

Honorable mention recipients from East Lake include fourth graders Lily McHugh and Maddie Uganiza and fifth grader Danny Schiereck.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District