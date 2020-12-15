Dec. 19 Massapequa Blood Drive

Donations being received in honor of cancer survivor

To help hospitals meet the ongoing and pressing need for blood and in honor of cancer survivor Aliyah Petrone of Massapequa, the Town of Oyster Bay will host a Blood Collection Drive on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marjorie Post Park, located at the intersection of Merrick Road and Unqua Road in Massapequa.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino stated, “The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to partner with the New York Blood Center to collect donations for hospital patients throughout Long Island. This Dec. 19 blood collection drive is especially important as it honors cancer survivor Aliyah Petrone of Massapequa. At the age of 18, Aliyah was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and received multiple blood transfusions at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Aliyah has a heart of gold and is helping us coordinate this drive so that blood donations are readily available for others.”

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome if capacity permits. Social distancing and sanitary protocols will be in place to maintain the health and safety of all donors. To qualify as a blood donor, a person must between the ages of 17 and 75 years old (16 with parental permission and 76 or older with a doctor’s note), weigh at least 110 pounds and not have donated blood within the last 56 days. Anyone who received a tattoo within the past 12 months is ineligible to donate. It is recommended that volunteers eat well (low fat) and drink fluids in the days before the blood drive. Thanks to the generosity of Councilwoman Laura Maier, all donors will receive ‘Free Blizzards’ vouchers for Dairy Queen, which can be redeemed at their Massapequa, Levittown, Huntington or East Northport locations.

“Blood donations are extremely important to help secure any necessary blood transfusions for patients. During this pandemic, blood supplies have dwindled and are critically low, so this blood drive, the largest upcoming drive in our local area, will be critical to help our local hospitals meet demand and continue their life-saving operations during these extraordinary times,” Maier said.

Councilman Steve Labriola, co-chair of the blood drive, added, “If you have family members or friends willing to donate, please ask them to support this initiative as it’s more vital than ever to ensure hospitals can meet the demand during this pandemic and continue to save the lives of as many people as possible.”

Contact Melissa Gatto at 516-203-5237 or email mgatto@nybc.org to make an appointment for the Town of Oyster Bay’s Dec. 19 blood drive. Visit https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/276291 to make online appointments.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay