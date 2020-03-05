Dairy Queen Hosts Fire Department Fundraiser

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier recently hosted a fundraiser for the North Massapequa Fire Department at her local small business, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Massapequa.

Residents that came out to support the Dairy Queen fundraiser including members of the North Massapequa Fire Department, town councilman Steve Labriola, town councilman Tom Hand, town councilwoman Vicki Walsh, Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato and Village of Massapequa Park trustee Daniel Pearl.


On Christmas morning, members of the North Massapequa Fire Department were awakened to a fire in their own fire headquarters, which ultimately devastated it, destroying four pieces of fire equipment, substantial damage to the truck bay, and smoke and water damage to the entire building. As part of the fundraiser held at Maier’s small business, Dairy Queen Chill & Grill in Massapequa, 25 percent of the proceeds for the day were donated towards supporting the department’s recovery after this devastating fire, to help them rebuild so they can continue to keep residents safe. Maier was joined by countless residents who came out to support the cause throughout the day.

